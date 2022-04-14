Paradiem LLC Boosts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 540.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.29. 1,838,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,847. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

