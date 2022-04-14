Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,625,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

