PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,426. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

