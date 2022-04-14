Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 2,059,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

