Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 451,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,445. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

