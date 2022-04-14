OST (OST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

OST (OST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. OST has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $18,194.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00104157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.