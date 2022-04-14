Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 123.9% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNNGY traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,424. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $747.50.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

