Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 123.9% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DNNGY traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,424. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
About Ørsted A/S (Get Rating)
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
