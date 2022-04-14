Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.09. 25,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

