Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $76.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $84.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

