Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $76.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on ORA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $84.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.
About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
