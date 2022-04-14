Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 478,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,893,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,250,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.