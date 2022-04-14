Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:ONL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 478,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
