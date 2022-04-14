Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 339,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,383. The firm has a market cap of $927.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $10,268,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

