Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OESX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.