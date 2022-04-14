OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 8.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 120,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,621,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.