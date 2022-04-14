OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 8.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 120,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,621,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrganiGram (OGI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.