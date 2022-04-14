OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

OGI stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $567.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

