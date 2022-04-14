Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ORXGF remained flat at $$4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Orca Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

