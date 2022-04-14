Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $360,772.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.53 or 1.00065059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00256613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00363469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00113202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00137355 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

