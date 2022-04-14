OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Up 6.1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $40.60. 2,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 139,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $721.08 million, a P/E ratio of 448.27 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

