Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Opsens stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
