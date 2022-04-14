Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,800.

Opsens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.