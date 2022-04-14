Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 291 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 919.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

