Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,751 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

