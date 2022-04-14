Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

