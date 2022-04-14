Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $55.86 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.

