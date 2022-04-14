Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

