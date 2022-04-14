Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

