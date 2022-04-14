Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,280,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $324.75 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

