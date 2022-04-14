Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $10,310,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $8,179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 186,414 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

