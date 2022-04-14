Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 179,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of MCI stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.