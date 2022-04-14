Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

DOX opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

