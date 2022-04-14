Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,284 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

LIT opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

