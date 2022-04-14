Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWI opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

