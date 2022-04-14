Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SouthState by 30.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

