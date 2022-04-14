Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,708 shares of company stock worth $2,829,750. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

