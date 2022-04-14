Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,230 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

