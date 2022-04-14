Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,206 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Barclays by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Barclays by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

