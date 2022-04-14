Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,708 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

