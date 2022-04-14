Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,718 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 304.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,074 shares of company stock worth $14,225,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

