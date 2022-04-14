Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.82.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

