Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $636.17 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

