Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

