Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TriMas worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

TriMas Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.