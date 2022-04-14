Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

EXP stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

