Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

