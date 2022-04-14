OpenOcean Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

