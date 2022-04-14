Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 9,100 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,844,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,959.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15.

On Friday, January 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12.

TCON opened at $2.52 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $49.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

