One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,522. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

