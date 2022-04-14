Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT Lowered to $20.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

