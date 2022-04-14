ODUWA Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 160.8% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $10,197.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.57 or 1.00041498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

