Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.31. 5,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

