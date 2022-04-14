O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

