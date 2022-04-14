O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 849 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

